Deadly stabbing case leads PD to Grandville neighborhood

Police block off a neighborhood street near Ivanrest Avenue and 44th Street in Grandville as part of a Wyoming homicide investigation. (Sept. 4, 2019)

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The investigation into a Wyoming stabbing that killed one person and injured another Tuesday night led detectives to Grandville Wednesday.

A heavy police presence could be seen around 2 p.m. in a neighborhood off Ivanrest Avenue, near 44th Street. Officers had blocked off Pine Meadow Drive SW but would only confirm the investigation was connected to Tuesday’s deadly attack.

“A lot of what you see is just an abundance of caution… sometimes it looks a little more dramatic,” a Wyoming officer told News 8.

The stabbing happened around 10:20 p.m. on Porter Street SW near Berwyn Avenue, which is between Byron Center and Burlingame avenues.

Officers were initially called to the scene on a report of an argument outside. When they arrived, they found two men had been stabbed.

One of the men, a 37-year-old Grand Rapids man, died at the scene.The other, who police said tried to intervene, was rushed to the hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

Police said Tuesday night they had not identified a suspect. A lieutenant said as of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.