A booking photo of Austin Cole Curtsinger from the Kent County jail. (Sept. 13, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County jury deliberated about 30 minutes Wednesday before finding a Tennessee man guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a parking lot fistfight that turned deadly.

Austin Cole Curtsinger, 24, was involved in a fight at the Hampton Inn at 54th Street and Clyde Park Avenue SW in early March.

Police said he punched 35-year-old Joshua Willow twice in the face during the parking lot confrontation. And, prior to throwing a second punch, Curtsinger spat in the victim’s face, investigators said.

The second punch caused “uncontrollable bleeding” in Willow’s head, which led to his death. Willow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Willow, 35, lived in Pennsylvania. Officers found him unresponsive when they arrived at the hotel parking lot.

Curtsinger was arraigned on a charge of involuntary manslaughter a few days after the March 4 fight. He had been free on bond, but a judge on Wednesday ordered him held in jail until he is sentenced in several weeks.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.