Daycares see increase in demand as state reopens

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — With the stay-home restrictions continuing to ease off of business owners, some daycare facilities have certainly noticed a change in demand.

Tena’s Child Care in Kentwood says business slowed down to a crawl during the pandemic. As the restrictions lift, people are starting to show more interest. But getting to this point was a financial burden, with some local organizations such as First Step Kent needed to keep them afloat until this point.

“It’s been hard because I’m getting families that used to attend for me that have moved and willing to drive extra distances because their daycare has closed either temporarily or permanently which is sad,” Maribeth Vlasman. “We want to make things normal for the children and to still be able to have a social aspect for growth and things like that. But still, take extra precautions when needed.”

She says the longer kids stay out of a daycare or classroom setting the harder it’s to get them back into it.