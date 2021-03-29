Day camps reopening in W. MI for spring, summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A combination of caution and experience along with relaxed restrictions are allowing camps to open up a bit more this year.

Registration for spring camps at the John Ball Zoo is full, and they will take on about 40 kids during the week of April 5 through April 8.

During the summer camp, June 14 through Aug. 19, the zoo normally has around 1,600 kids. But this year, it will cap out around 800.

“Our priority has always been safety,” said Rhiannon Mulligan, education manager at the John Ball Zoo. “This year’s been no different. We’re just ramping up how we can ensure safety as much as possible while still getting the kids here and having fun outside and engaging with animals.”

When it comes to YMCAs in West Michigan during the summer, June 14 through Aug. 27, they will have as many as 150 kids a week at some of the larger locations, such as Grand Rapids.

But the numbers are not so much changing as the activities.

At both the John Ball Zoo and YMCA, there will be masks required unless an outdoor setting allows proper spacing, or unless the kids are swimming.

“If we focus on making sure that the kids in our care feel good about themselves and are enjoying time with each other, it makes the whole experience, the curriculums that we have lined up for the kids–that much more fun,” said Nicole Hansen, the executive director of community engagement and youth development at the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.

The staff at both of these camps are eligible to get vaccinated, though they are not required.