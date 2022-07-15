CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A metro Grand Rapids college student is putting his business skills to work, launching a company at just 19 years old.

James DeMorrow owns Invisible Force, a muscle recovery supplement that he says is good for bikers, runners and overall health.

The Caldeonia High School graduate is now a student at Davenport University, majoring in finance. He said his goal was to run his own company and even though he is still in college, he had nothing to lose by getting started.

The supplement is sold at local gyms and online.