GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies chased four cars, all believed to have been stolen, in metro Grand Rapids early Monday before two of the cars were ditched and one of them rolled over.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department released dashboard camera video from the case, which started just south of Kentwood around 3:15 a.m. The sheriff’s office says a deputy patrolling in the area of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township noticed three vehicles go into the Crossings Apartments at “a high rate of speed.” The sheriff’s office said the cars matched the descriptions of recently stolen vehicles. The deputy called in help.

A sergeant then drove up on the cars in the apartment parking lot. The video shows they took off, joined by a fourth car. The sergeant gave chase.

“I got a Fusion, a Kia and another red SUV. Check that, and a fourth vehicle,” the sergeant can be heard reporting over his radio before turning on his siren.

Another deputy who was already waiting nearby laid out spike strips. Three of the cars hit the spikes; all four kept going.

One of the cars later peeled away from the group, heading through a strip mall parking lot, the video shows.

“And up over the curb towards Rite Aid. He’s eastbound in the westbound on 60th,” the sergeant reported.

The car ultimately crashed along Kalamazoo Avenue at 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

“Lost it at Kalamazoo, northeast corner. Vehicle rolled over. Start medical,” the sergeant told dispatchers.

Inside the car were two boys, ages 14 and 15. Neither were seriously hurt. Both were arrested.

Two of the other cars were later found with no one inside. All three of the cars recovered had been stolen.

The last vehicle, a white Ford Fusion that also may have been stolen, got away. Anyone with information about any of the cars or the location of the Fusion is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Also Monday morning, the sheriff’s office added, two cars were stolen from a driveway along Peach Tree Avenue off of 10 Mile Road in Cannon Township and the credit cards that were inside were used at stores.