CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say two stolen cars they chased southeast of Rockford early Wednesday were later found ditched and they’re still looking for two more.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said deputies headed to Camino Del Rey Drive along then north side of Lake Bella Vista around 3:30 a.m. They were looking for a stolen Ford SUV because its owner said the car’s tracking app showed it was there.

Once in the Bella Vista neighborhood, the deputies saw the Ford and three other vehicles that seemed to be in a group. As they got close on Arroyo Vista Drive, the driver of a Dodge Durango seemed to spot them. The driver turned around in a yard and took off. So did three other vehicles, including the Ford and one other vehicle that had its headlights off.

Two deputies chased the Ford SUV but eventually lost sight of it on US-131 near Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

Two other deputies chased the three other cars but called it off because the suspects were driving so recklessly in the neighborhood.

The SUV, which had been stolen from Surf Drive near Rockford, was later found left on Caulfield Avenue SW south of Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Grand Rapids’ Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

Another vehicle believed to be involved in the case, a Chevy Silverado, was found ditched in Kalamazoo. It had been stolen from Flat Creek Drive west of Rockford.

A surveillance camera from a store in Cascade Township captures images of suspects accused of stealing cars and credit cards in the Rockford area on April 26, 2023.

The Durango was stolen from Arroyo Vista Drive. On Wednesday morning, the owners said their credit cards had been used at stores in Cascade Township. At 6:45 a.m., a store worker called deputies to say four teens wearing masks had tried to use the stolen cards, but the suspects drove off in the Durango before deputies arrived.

The fourth vehicle, a Lincoln Navigator, had been stolen from Decosta Drive, also in the Bella Vista neighborhood.

Investigators think the car thieves were also stealing from other vehicles in the Bella Vista neighborhood.

Deputies are still looking for the Durango and the Navigator. Anyone with information about the stolen cars, other theft or suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.