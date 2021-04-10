Damage, power outages in Gaines Township & Kalamazoo Co. after storms

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are multiple reports of damage in the Byron Center area after a storm hit on Saturday afternoon.

Photos sent to News 8 by viewers show toppled trees and damage to several homes in the area of 100th St. and Eastern Ave., just east of US-131 in southern Kent County.

Storm damage in the area of 100th Street and Eastern Avenue in Gaines Township on April 10, 2021. (Courtesy: @oldstylebeerman on Twitter)

Security camera footage captures a brief spin up in Byron Center. I spoke to several home owners who were out picking up debris — one gentlemen said he had to go get his lawn chairs that were blown several houses down.



Thanks to Mike Gorman who sent this video to me. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/N1XGEgaPGy — Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) April 10, 2021

There are also power outages in Gaines Township and in Kalamazoo. As of 6 p.m., Consumers Energy is reporting around 5,100 customers are affected. It’s expected to have energy restored around 7:15 p.m. in Kalamazoo, and around 8 p.m. in Gaines Township.

Storm Team 8 is gathering information about the afternoon storms.