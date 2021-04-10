Damage, power outages in Gaines Township & Kalamazoo Co. after storms

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are multiple reports of damage in the Byron Center area after a storm hit on Saturday afternoon.
Photos sent to News 8 by viewers show toppled trees and damage to several homes in the area of 100th St. and Eastern Ave., just east of US-131 in southern Kent County.
There are also power outages in Gaines Township and in Kalamazoo. As of 6 p.m., Consumers Energy is reporting around 5,100 customers are affected. It’s expected to have energy restored around 7:15 p.m. in Kalamazoo, and around 8 p.m. in Gaines Township.
