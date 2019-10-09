Dad pleads guilty in baby’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Matthew Doyle, who is accused of shaking his 3-month-old baby who later died, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse.

Authorities say the baby, identified as Sebastian Doyle, was injured November 2018 at a home on College Avenue SE south of M-6 in Gaines Township, south of Grand Rapids.

At the hospital, scans found blood on his brain and doctors said the injuries were the result of “shaken baby syndrome,” police say. Sebastian later died in the hospital.

Doyle admitted to investigators that he shook the baby the same day the boy was injured and also two weeks before that, according to court documents.

The medical examiner determined the death was caused by a traumatic brain injury and ruled it a homicide.

According to court documents, family members told investigators that Doyle had “anger issues” and that he did not handle stress well. They said they had previously heard him yell at the baby.

Doyle is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 6.