Dad of 7 seriously injured during storm cleanup

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Doctors don’t yet know the extent of a Byron Township man’s injuries after he fell while cleaning up after this weekend’s storms.

“They took him by ambulance and I rode with him. It’s been a whirlwind ever since,” Sara Boverhof, the man’s wife, told 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday.

After Saturday’s thunderstorms, Pete Boverhof went to his parents’ home off 92nd Street near Byron Center. He was up in a tractor loader bucket trimming some dead tree limbs with a chainsaw when he lost his balance, flipped over and fell to the ground.

“He was unconscious for about two minutes,” his wife described. “They asked if he was OK. He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine, just give me a minute.’ But he couldn’t feel his legs, he couldn’t feel anything below his waist. … I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know if he was going to make it, if he wasn’t, how bad his injuries were. I just had no idea.”

As her husband was placed in intensive care, she worried he may die. She now knows he’s expected to live, but he’s in rough shape.

“His whole neck from C5 to T1 is fused together with rods and breaks,” Sara Boverhof said.

She said doctors are waiting for the swelling to go down before they determine if her husband will be able to walk again.

There is a lot of pressure on him to recover. A dad of seven, he’s self-employed and the sole provider for the family.

Despite their struggles, Sara Boverhof said she’s not worried.

“God’s done miracles. He will do them again,” she said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Boverhof family cover medical bills and living expenses while he recovers.