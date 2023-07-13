BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Eating disorders can cause serious health problems and can be deadly.

A West Michigan dad knows this reality because his daughter suffered from one. He is using nine acres in Byron Center to build Finding Freedom Ranch.

“It’s a big vision,” said Ryan Burgess, founder of Finding Freedom Ranch. “There are a lot more families that are going through it than you really know.”

Finding Freedom Ranch will be a place where medical workers will offer a Christian-based, in-patient program for girls who struggle with eating disorders. His daughter, Maci, inspired it.

“The Lord just laid it upon my heart and said, ‘Brother, you need to do something here,'” said Burgess.

While crews build the refuge, young women meet at the West Michigan Wellness Group for “transformed.” It’s a program where organizers use a faith-based curriculum to counsel them and support their moms.

Cara Berghuis used to be a member.

“I would starve myself and over-exercise,” said Berghuis. “I would say rock bottom was when I had gone to the doctor, and they told me that my body at that point wasn’t able to support human life.”

Berghuis’ mom, Kristi, felt helpless.

She said she questioned if she failed her daughter.

Data shows eating disorders among young women and girls are on the rise. The American Psychiatric Association said they are most common in women between the ages of 12 and 35.

Kristi was one of them.

“I can relate to my daughter,” said Kristi.

She didn’t admit that until both joined Transformed.

“I think, as a parent, we want to protect our kids from things, so maybe we don’t share or allow ourselves to be vulnerable with our kids,” said Kristi.

Burgess told News 8 he and his team are fundraising to help with construction costs for Finding Freedom Ranch.

He said there’s no set timeline for completion, but when it’s up and running, patients can expect to interact with therapy horses, along with medical professionals, or treatment.