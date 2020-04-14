Customers make donations at food truck to feed truckers

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Food trucker owners in West Michigan are working to help truck drivers and other essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic the best way they know how.

“We are literally trying to make a good situation out of something that’s a little bit more challenging,” said Tonya Mata, owner of Mata’s Fun Food Concessions.

Whether it’s elephant ears, Italian sausage or a cold drink, Mata wants truck drivers and other essential workers to know they are appreciated.

“It seems to be working, way more response than we expected so fantastic,” Mata said.

Right now, Mata and her husband’s food truck is parked at Ed Koehn Chevrolet in Rockford located near the intersection of Northland Drive and 14 Mile Road. The truck is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

They are taking donations and giving away free food to those who are still working during the pandemic.

“There is a lot of people that are just showing up. They are like, hey can I buy an elephant ear? Well yea absolutely, also here is another $10 to buy food for one of the truckers or, you know, an essential worker,” Mata said.

Each meal to an essential worker costs $8 to $10. The food truck owners are still in need of donations to keep going.

“We are trying to make it personal and we’re trying to recognize people who have handed forward money because that’s been great,” Mata said. “If this is what we can do to help them and try to ease their stress, that’s what we are gong to try to do.”