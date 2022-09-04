WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A customer assaulted two teenage employees at a Burger King in Wyoming.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Burger King on 1313 28th Street SW near Michael Avenue SW. A man climbed over the counter after coming into the store because he was not satisfied with his service, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a release.

He “acted aggressively” and assaulted two teenage employees before leaving, police say.

Both employees were hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect has not been taken into custody.

Police are investigating.