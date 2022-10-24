WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Longtime Wyoming City Manager Curtis Holt is preparing to retire.

He will leave the post he has held for more than two decades effective Feb. 16, 2023. The city will launch a national search to fill the office.

A release from the city said Holt, a West Michigan native, has been in public service for nearly 40 years. He was assistant city manager in Cedar Springs from 1987 to 1989 and then went to Otsego to serve as city manager from 1989 to 1996. He joined Wyoming city government as a deputy city manager in August 1996. He became city manager in 2000.

The city credited him with helming the development of three master plans; organizing public safety and parks millages; overseeing the building of facilities, including the current City Hall, 62A District Court and police station; and managing the consolidation of the police and fire departments into a department of public safety, among other things.

In a statement, Mayor Pro Tem Sam Bolt praised Holt for his strong advocacy for the city and its staff, hard work and commitment to the city.

“His expertise in city management, knowledge of the history of Wyoming and passion for bringing people together has truly made our community a better place to live,” Bolt said. “On behalf of myself and the City Council, I want to thank Curtis for his exceptional service to Wyoming and wish him well in retirement.”

“I am proud of how the City handled every challenge we faced. We’ve always maintained quality services and invested in our future generations. I believe Wyoming residents have some of the best services offered by any municipality in the Midwest,” Holt said in a Monday statement.

He praised his fellow leaders in Wyoming city government.

“…I leave the City of Wyoming knowing it is in good hands,” his statement added. “I will always think of Wyoming as home – and I will always hope for a very bright future.”