GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A new Crumbl Cookies is set to open in Grandville this weekend.

The cookie spot will be celebrating its grand opening Friday at 4533 Ivanrest Ave. near Rivertown Parkway. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a DJ, Santa Claus and prizes. On the menu will be six of the cookie chain’s 250 rotating flavors, Crumbl Cookies said in a Tuesday release.

Owners Chris and Tami Lemay said they’re excited to open their fifth West Michigan Crumbl location.

“This community, in particular, was an easy decision for me and my family,” Chris Lemay said in the release. “My in-laws live right around the corner in Spring Lake, and my family has been enjoying the West Michigan summers for the past 15 years. Having the opportunity to share the world’s best cookies with the community of Grandville is truly an honor. We can’t wait to serve you and your families as you celebrate some of life’s most exciting moments.“

Crumbl Cookies was founded six years ago in Utah. The franchise now has more than 900 locations throughout the country, Canada and Puerto Rico.