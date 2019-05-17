Crowds welcome REI’s opening in Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A major component to the newly redesigned Woodland Mall is now open.

Photos posted on the city of Kentwood’s Facebook page shows crowds of people gathered outside REI Friday morning to be among the first to check out the new store. The recreational sports retailer treated the first 250 adults through its doors to water bottles containing store gift cards.

The 20,000-square-foot facility located near 28th Street features gear and clothing for some of the top sporting activities in West Michigan, including paddling, biking and running.

Additionally, REI Grand Rapids will host workshops focused on outdoor recreation, and continue to invest in Michigan trails.

REI says the store will help fill a void in “Western Michigan’s hub for outdoor recreation”; it has nearly 10,000 active REI members live in the Grand Rapids area, according to the company.

This is REI’s fourth store in Michigan; the company already has locations in Ann Arbor, Northville and Troy.

REI’s grand opening festivities continue through Sunday.

