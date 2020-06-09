Crossroads, RiverTown malls to reopen today

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — After being closed for months due to the coronavirus, RiverTown Crossings in Grandville and The Crossroads in Portage are reopening Tuesday.

The malls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Shoppers can check out which stores are open and curbside pickup options at RiverTown as well as which stores are open and curbside pickup options at The Crossroads.

The shopping malls noted new safety protocols that have been implemented to help keep shoppers and staff safe. Those new measures include hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent cleanings and social distancing directions.

Food courts will reopen with adjusted seating to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Valet services, play areas, stroller rentals and carousels are unavailable until further notice.

Retailers were allowed to open without an appointment Thursday after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted Michigan’s stay-at-home order and eased some restrictions on gatherings but while keeping social-distancing rules in place.

