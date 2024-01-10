WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands are waiting to have their power restored after this week’s winter storm caused outages in portions of West Michigan.

Consumers Energy says the heavy, wet snow caused around 65,000 households to lose power, with areas like northern Muskegon County, Newaygo County and northern Kent County hit the hardest. Around 2:55 p.m., the Consumers Energy interactive power map showed that hundreds of customers were experiencing outages in the following counties:

Kent: 1,861

Montcalm: 1,032

Muskegon: 3,823

Newaygo: 706

Ottawa: 884

On Wednesday, 300 Consumers crews were out working. As of 1 p.m., power had been restored to more than half of the customers who had lost it.

The utility says most of the remaining outages should be fixed by Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

“We anticipated and forecasted this storm. We knew it was going to be heavy, wet, snow, just barely above freezing. We expected outages from Grand Rapids up to the East Tawas area, and that’s what happened,” Greg Salisbury, vice president of electric distribution engineering for Consumers Energy, said. “So we were ready last night. We had crews start restoring at about 10 p.m. We’ve been restoring all night, adding crews.”

The utility is also preparing for more winter weather this weekend.

“We have a group of people that we’ve set aside and said, ‘OK, don’t worry about this storm, you focus on the next one,'” Salisbury said. “And so they’re going to be looking at weather models and making sure we have the right materials, resources and plans in place to get into that storm on the weekend.”