Crews work to pull vehicle out of Grand River in Walker

Crews work to pull a vehicle out of the Grand River in Walker (May 3, 2021)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Rescue crews in Walker are responding after a vehicle plunged into the Grand River early Monday.

Authorities were called to the boat launch off Veterans Memorial Drive, near Riverbend Drive, shortly after 1 a.m.

Dispatchers tell News 8 it’s unknown if anyone is inside the vehicle.

The Georgetown Township Fire Department’s water rescue unit is on scene, along with Walker police and fire crews.

