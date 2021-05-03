Crews work to pull vehicle out of Grand River in Walker

Kent County
Posted: / Updated:

Crews work to pull a vehicle out of the Grand River in Walker (May 3, 2021)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Rescue crews in Walker are responding after a vehicle plunged into the Grand River early Monday.

Authorities were called to the boat launch off Veterans Memorial Drive, near Riverbend Drive, shortly after 1 a.m.

Crews work to pull a vehicle out of the Grand River in Walker (May 3, 2021)

Dispatchers tell News 8 it’s unknown if anyone is inside the vehicle.

The Georgetown Township Fire Department’s water rescue unit is on scene, along with Walker police and fire crews.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information. Check back for updates, and watch News 8 Daybreak from 4:30-7 a.m. for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links