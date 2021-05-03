Crews work to pull vehicle out of Grand River in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Rescue crews in Walker are responding after a vehicle plunged into the Grand River early Monday.
Authorities were called to the boat launch off Veterans Memorial Drive, near Riverbend Drive, shortly after 1 a.m.
Dispatchers tell News 8 it’s unknown if anyone is inside the vehicle.
The Georgetown Township Fire Department’s water rescue unit is on scene, along with Walker police and fire crews.
This is a developing story.