Crews work to fix water main in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has shut down streets and forced lane closures in Kentwood Monday.

Both directions of Shaffer Avenue are closed between 28th and 29th streets, and eastbound 28th Street is down to one lane between Radcliff and Broadmoor avenues due to the water break.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Kent County dispatchers said the water main break was on Radcliff Avenue. It may be days until it’s fixed, according to dispatchers.

It’s unknown if it has affected water services for customers in the area.

As of Monday morning, authorities did not release the cause of the water main break.