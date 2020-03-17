Crews to close street to work on Kent Co. bridge

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Attention southern Kent County drivers: crews will be working on the 100th Street bridge over US-131 in Byron Center.

Starting on Monday, 100th Street will be closed to through-traffic between S. Kent Drive and Division Avenue. Traffic will be detoured on Clyde Park Avenue, 84th Street, and Division Avenue. This closure will end sometime in October.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says traffic will remain on US-131 with traffic shifts and lane closures.

Officials say there will be short-term highway closures for bridge demolition, beam setting and paving. Motorists will exit and re-enter the highway using the 100th Street off and on-ramps.

Alternating ramp closures will be in effect. Drivers will be detoured to the adjacent interchanges at 142nd Avenue to the south and 84th Street to the north, MDOT said.

MDOT says the $8.6 million project will rebuild and improve the bridge. Officials say the work will improve the efficiency of the interchange.