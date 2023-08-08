WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are searching a stretch of the Grand River in Walker after someone was spotted in the water Tuesday morning.

The scene is near Butterworth Street and Wilson Avenue in the area of Johnson Park.

Crews search the Grand River near Johnson Park after a report of a person who went under the water. (Aug. 8, 2023)

Around 11:30 a.m., someone in a canoe reported seeing a person in the river. That person went under the water and did not come back up.

Firefighters on the scene said that belongings found along the shore supported the report.

Walker crews are searching from the surface of the river. The Grand Rapids Fire Department was called in to help, putting divers in the water and drones in the air.

GRFD Battalion Chief Rich Clark said every minute counts.

“Everything in Michigan’s cold water, so even if the person has drowned … and we find them later, which is always the best-case scenario, then we still have cold-water drowning protocols, which means we treat them as if they just went under,” Clark said.

GRFD’s Dive Team is new, having finished initial training a little less than a year ago.