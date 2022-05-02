BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The search has resumed for a 1-year-old boy who went missing Sunday morning in Byron Township.

After searching for much of Sunday, deputies suspended the water search for Noah Alan Jordan around 9 p.m. due to safety reasons. Monday morning, they regrouped and began focusing on Buck Creek.

Sgt. Eric Brunner said they found footprints near the shoreline Sunday but couldn’t confirm they were those of the missing toddler.

Deputies say Noah was last seen in a Cutler Estates park near Division Avenue South and M-6 around 11:05 a.m. on Sunday. He was wearing blue, gray and black camouflage pajamas and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Multiple agencies spent hours canvassing the area Sunday looking for him, including trained search and rescue volunteers.

The sheriff’s office said the parents are distraught but continue to cooperate with investigators.

“Often times kids just wander away, one minute you see them and one minute you don’t, so there’s nothing to lead us to believe that there was anything suspicious or criminal in nature,” Brunner said.

People are asked to avoid the area as searching is limited to first responder personnel. If you see Noah or have any information on his location you’re asked to call 911 or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.336.3113.