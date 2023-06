The scene of a fire in Colon Township Thursday night. (June 1, 2023)

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire broke out at a building near Cedar Springs Thursday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., dispatch confirmed there was a fire on Long Lake Drive and 17 Mile Road in Solon Township. Crews from Kent City, Algoma Township, Sand Lake and Rockford EMS responded to the scene.

Dispatch said there were no reports of injures and everyone made it out of the fire. Around 11:20 p.m., the fire was almost out, according to dispatch.

A News 8 crew saw significant damage to the building.