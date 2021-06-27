Crews rescue woman trapped on Rogue River near Rockford

Crews rescue a woman from the Rogue River in Plainfield Township on June 27, 2021.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews rescued a woman who was trapped on the Rogue River in Plainfield Township Sunday.

It happened just before 5:50 p.m. under the Childsdale Road Bridge.

The Plainfield Fire Department said the woman was floating down the river in a tube when she got trapped against the bridge’s support pile. They said they found several float tubes entangled with the support pile.

The victim was not injured, authorities said. She was wearing a personal flotation device.

Family members tried to help the woman and calm her down; one family member sustained minor injuries.

A member of the fire department helped the victim out of the water shortly after 6 p.m.

Authorities say she the woman is a Florida resident who was visiting family.

Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.