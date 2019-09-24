Crews repairing water main leak in E. Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to repair a water main leak in East Grand Rapids.

The leak is near the intersection of Boston Street SE and Conlon Avenue SE.

City officials are asking people to avoid the area as crews work to repair the issue.

Homes in the area may experience a loss of water pressure until the issue is fixed, according to a city news release issued around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

People who live near or pick up children at Breton School are asked to use caution while driving through the area. If possible, drivers going to the school are asked to use Breton Road.

People who experience water in their homes are asked to call the Public Works Department at 616.940.4870.