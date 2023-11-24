WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews are on the scene at the DeltaPlex Arena and Conference Center in Walker on reports of a possible fire.

Firefighters were sent to the property just before 9 p.m. Friday night. At this time, as many as four fire departments are responding to the call.

News 8 has sent a crew to the scene who say that there is visible smoke but no structural damage observed.

The DeltaPlex shut down last summer. It was purchased by Visser Brothers, Inc. in 2021 which has plans to transform the space.

