Wyoming house fire traps 5, injures at least one

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — At least five people, including one with a physical handicap, were trapped inside of a Wyoming home engulfed in flames Sunday morning, according to investigators.

Wyoming Fire Chief Brian Bennett said everyone was accounted for. He said at least of the victims was injured and taken to the hospital.

Authorities told News 8 fire officials were called to a home on 35th Street SW between Division Avenue and Jefferson Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

Officials said they don’t know how the fire started but confirm the home is a total loss.

Chief Bennett said Michigan State Police is investigating.

