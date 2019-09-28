Crews: Lightning strikes, damages Kent Co. home

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say it appears lightning struck a house in Cascade Township.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday on the 7840 block of Kenrob Drive SE, near Cascade Road.

Authorities tell News 8 the homeowner got out of the building and she is safe. She is the only person living in the home.

Flames could be seen coming through the roof, according to dispatchers.

Crews tell News 8 the house is likely a total loss.

Authorities say they expect to be on scene for several more hours, but the blaze is under control.