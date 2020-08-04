Crews clear scene of water search in Plainfield Township

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews were on the scene of a water search in Plainfield Township Monday night.

They were searching the Grand River near Jupiter Avenue NE and West River Drive NE.

Witnesses told police that they thought they saw a teenager jump off the bridge around 8:30 p.m.

Several agencies responded to the scene but did not find anything. They stopped the water search for the night around 10:30 p.m. Authorities believe the person may have been able to get out of the water safely.

As of Monday night, there were no reports of a missing person in the area.

