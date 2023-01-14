LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews were battling a fire at a mobile home park in Lowell Township Saturday evening.
Firefighters from Lowell were dispatched to Key Heights Village on Sara Street SE near M-21 just west of downtown Lowell around 6 p.m.
M-21 between Cumberland Avenue and Birmingham SE was closed while firefighters battled the fire. The road was reopened just shortly after 7:40 p.m.
Cascade and Ada fire departments assisted Lowell firefighters.
Motorists driving east into Lowell were diverted onto Cumberland Avenue.
There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.