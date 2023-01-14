Scene of fire at Key Heights Village in Lowell (Courtesy: Lexi Poll)

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews were battling a fire at a mobile home park in Lowell Township Saturday evening.

Firefighters from Lowell were dispatched to Key Heights Village on Sara Street SE near M-21 just west of downtown Lowell around 6 p.m.

M-21 between Cumberland Avenue and Birmingham SE was closed while firefighters battled the fire. The road was reopened just shortly after 7:40 p.m.

Cascade and Ada fire departments assisted Lowell firefighters.

Scene of fire at Key Heights Village in Lowell (Courtesy: Lexi Poll)

Smoke seen rising from mobile home in Key Heights Village (Courtesy: Lexi Poll)

Scene of fire at Key Heights Village in Lowell (Courtesy: Lexi Poll)

Motorists driving east into Lowell were diverted onto Cumberland Avenue.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.