Crews battle house fire near Greenville

Crews respond to a house fire on Lincoln Lake Avenue between 12 Mile and 14 Mile roads in Oakfield Township on Jan. 9, 2022.

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A house fire broke out southwest of Greenville Sunday afternoon.

The fire sparked around 4:30 p.m. on Lincoln Lake Avenue NE between 12 Mile and 14 Mile roads in Oakfield Township.

The Grattan, Courtland and Spencer township fire departments each sent crews to aid Oakfield Township firefighters. A water refill station was set up on Lincoln Lake to fill tanker trucks that were fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Firefighters on the scene couldn’t immediately say whether anyone was in the home at the time or whether anyone was hurt.

Lincoln Lake was blocked off between 12 Mile and 14 Mile while emergency responders were on the scene.