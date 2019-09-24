Sparta Twp. house damaged in fire

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A house was damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday morning.

Kent County dispatchers said around 7 a.m. Tuesday they received a call for a structure fire near the intersection of Alpine Avenue and 10 Mile Road in Sparta Township.

The intersection is closed as authorities work to put out the flames. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Authorities told News 8 that ammo inside the house went go due to the fire.

It’s unknown what sparked the fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.