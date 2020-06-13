Crews battle fire at Wyoming apartment building

Crews work at the scene of an apartment fire in Wyoming (June 13, 2020)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters in Wyoming are working at the scene of a fire at an apartment building Saturday.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. at the building on Woodward Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street.

BREAKING: Officials are on the scene of the aftermath of a fire at an apartment building on Woodward Avenue in Wyoming. Residents have been evacuated. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/HihQG8Tp1K — Dana Whyte (@dwhytereports) June 13, 2020

Dispatchers tell News 8 flames and smoke were visible when they arrived on scene. Crews were able to put out most of the flames, and they are checking the rest of the building.

Crews on scene say everyone inside the building made it out safely.

Investigators are working to find out the cause of the fire.