The scene of a fire at The Orchards at Four Mile on April 9, 2023.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are battling a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Walker Sunday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., crews were sent to The Orchards at 4 Mile, located at 910 4 Mile Rd., after receiving reports of a fire.

Crews on the scene said one unit is damaged.

It’s unclear if anyone is hurt or what caused the fire.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

The fire remains under investigation.