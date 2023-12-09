WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are battling a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Walker Saturday morning.

Crews are at York Creek Apartments, located at 650 York Creek Dr. NW. A News 8 crew at the scene can see flames. It’s unclear when or where the fire started within the complex.

It’s unknown if anyone is hurt, what caused the fire or the extent of the damage.

Police have blocked off the apartment complex.

A News 8 crew reports that the Michigan State Police and the American Red Cross are on the scene.

A screenshot of the Consumers Energy Outage Map around noon on Dec. 9, 2023.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, thousands of customers are without power in the area. It’s unclear if this is related to the fire.

There is a wind advisory for the area. It is in effect until 2 p.m. Some gusts will reach over 30 mph.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.