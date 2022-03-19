STANDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews have contained a fire at an apartment building that was engulfed in flames Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m., emergency crews were sent to a Weston at Wilson apartment building on Westown Drive Northwest near Lake Michigan Drive for an apartment fire.

When crews arrived, they found the roof of the building engulfed in flames. The fire was contained after about an hour and a half.

An apartment resident told News 8 that she only knew about the fire and evacuated because people were yelling and honking their vehicle’s horns. She claims that the fire alarms didn’t go off. She says she tried to pull the alarm when she evacuated, but it didn’t go work.

Two buildings have been evacuated.

It is unclear if anyone is injured or how long crews will be at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.