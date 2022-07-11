SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews are battling a fire at a downtown Sparta storage unit warehouse Monday.

Around 11:30 a.m., fire crews were sent to a storage unit warehouse located on Hickory Street near S Aspen Street NW for a fire.

Dispatch said that no one is hurt.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

The Sparta Police Department said that the building was previously an old apple storage facility.

The fire remains under investigation.