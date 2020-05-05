Crews battle fire at Plainfield Twp. condo

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews were on scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Kent County early Tuesday.

The fire broke out around midnight at the Valley Townhomes on Tamarack Turn Street, off of Pine Forest Blvd.

A News 8 crew on scene could see at least two units were affected by the fire. Flames were coming from the roof of one of the buildings.

Fire crews on scene would not say if anyone was hurt, or how the fire might have started.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.