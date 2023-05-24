GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews from as many as six fire departments came together to battle a barn fire northeast of Grand Rapids Wednesday night, according to dispatch.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. on 4 Mile Road between Hoag Avenue and Bluewater Pines Drive, Kent County dispatch confirmed.

Fire crews and water supply from Alpine, Sparta, Plainfield, Grand Rapids and Ada townships as well as Grand Rapids fire responded to the scene.

4 Mile Road was closed east of the Beltline as crews worked to put the fire out.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.