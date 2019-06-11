Crews access school after partial roof collapse

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are still figuring out how exactly the roof partially collapsed at Lee Middle & High School in Wyoming.

The damage to the roof on the west side of the building happened earlier this month. Since then, the Godfrey-Lee Public Schools has been working with building experts to determine how to go forward.

On Tuesday, officials say the collapse happened after the roof structure became “disengaged from the exterior wall.” However, engineers are still figuring out how it became disengaged.

Engineers are not immediately concerned the building is structurally unsafe but will continue to do a complete inspection, according to a news release.

The assessment was shared with the city inspector, the news release stated. The inspector approved the school’s request to use parts of the building not impacted by the collapse.

The district says it continues to work with engineers and other officials to rebuild the school. As of Tuesday, the district didn’t have a timeline of when the work will be completed.

Students were on summer break when the roof collapsed and no one was injured.

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston previously said the damage would be covered by insurance.