Credit union near Byron Center robbed; suspect sought

Kent County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
byron township 68tg hstreet lake michgian credit union robbery 061119_1560289350710.JPG

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the man who robbed a credit union Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch located at 675 68th Street SW in Byron Township, just west of US-131.

Authorities say the robber, who was wearing sunglasses and a red bandana over his face, implied he was armed and threatened tellers. He took off with cash.

The robber was described as a bald black man between the ages of 30 and 40. Authorities say he was short and stocky, standing between 5 feet and 5-foot-5 and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen in a gold or tan sedan that may have been an early 2000s Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links