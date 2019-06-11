Credit union near Byron Center robbed; suspect sought

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the man who robbed a credit union Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch located at 675 68th Street SW in Byron Township, just west of US-131.

Authorities say the robber, who was wearing sunglasses and a red bandana over his face, implied he was armed and threatened tellers. He took off with cash.

The robber was described as a bald black man between the ages of 30 and 40. Authorities say he was short and stocky, standing between 5 feet and 5-foot-5 and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen in a gold or tan sedan that may have been an early 2000s Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.