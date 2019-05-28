Crash victim 'thought we were on our way to heaven' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a crash on Chicago Drive near Federal Avenue in Wyoming on May 26, 2019. [ + - ] Video Video

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The two people in the van involved in a major crash over the weekend in Wyoming said they feared their lives were over.

"The impact was unbelievable," Loretta Hadwin told 24 Hour News 8. "I really thought we were on our way to heaven. I just thought, 'This is it.'"

She and her husband Tom Hadwin were injured Sunday afternoon when an oncoming Ford Mustang going at a high rate of speed appeared to lose control and crashed into their van.

The Hadwins, who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in November, were taken to an area hospital but both were released by the next day. They were bruised but had no broken bones or serious injuries.

They said seeing images of their car and watching the video of the crash was hard.

"We should’ve been either hurt a lot worse or not even here," Loretta Hadwin said. "Watching the video just kind of blew me away. That was hard to watch."

The force of the crash sent one of the Mustang's tires flying through the front window of a nearby restaurant, where it hit a back wall and then a booth where a customer was sitting. He wasn't hurt.

Wyoming restaurant patron recounts...

>>App users: Customer says it's a "miracle" tire didn't hit him

The teen, identified by a family member as Victor Sanchez, 16, was behind the wheel of his father’s car. State records show he has a level one graduated driver’s license, which means he cannot drive legally without a licensed adult in the car. Police say he was driving alone.

Sanchez's aunt, Blanca Morales, said her nephew’s condition was still bad Tuesday afternoon.

"It’s delicate," she told 24 Hour News 8, speaking in Spanish.

Wyoming police said investigators were still working to determine why Sanchez was driving so fast. Officers said they were looking into questions raised by surveillance video. They have wondered whether a car what sped by after the crash and continued on may have been racing with Sanchez.

"(Police are) not ruling out the racing issue although far from certain about it. The short clip of the nearby westbound car is the only piece of information we are aware of that could indicate another car to be somewhat involved," Capt. James Maguffee said in a written statement. "The investigation remains open on that."

The Hadwins say they have no animosity for the driver who hit them.

"We hope the best for that young man. We wouldn’t wish anything bad on him," Loretta Hadwin said. "We were concerned about him, too."

The husband and wife said their most palpable feeling is a sense of gratitude that the crash wasn’t worse.

"We know God protected us," Loretta Hadwin said. "We love the Lord. We don’t have any doubt about that."

8 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a crash on Chicago Drive near Federal Avenue in Wyoming on May 26, 2019. (Courtesy Larry Bowman)

Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming The scene of a crash on Chicago Drive near Federal Avenue in Wyoming on May 26, 2019. (Courtesy Larry Bowman) The scene of a crash on Chicago Drive near Federal Avenue in Wyoming on May 26, 2019. (Courtesy Larry Bowman) The scene of a crash on Chicago Drive near Federal Avenue in Wyoming on May 26, 2019. (Courtesy Larry Bowman) Inside the New Beginnings Restaurant on Chicago Drive in Wyoming after a car crash sent debris flying through the dining room on May 26, 2019. (Courtesy Larry Bowman) Inside the New Beginnings Restaurant on Chicago Drive in Wyoming after a car crash sent debris flying through the dining room on May 26, 2019. (Courtesy Larry Bowman) Inside the New Beginnings Restaurant on Chicago Drive in Wyoming after a car crash sent debris flying through the dining room on May 26, 2019. (Courtesy Larry Bowman) Inside the New Beginnings Restaurant on Chicago Drive in Wyoming after a car crash sent debris flying through the dining room on May 26, 2019. (Courtesy Larry Bowman) The scene of a crash on Chicago Drive near Federal Avenue in Wyoming on May 26, 2019. (Courtesy Larry Bowman)

>>App users: Photos from the scene