The scene following a crash on 68th Street near Hartman Drive in Gaines Township. (Courtesy Will Schneider)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash caused a cluster of power outages in Gaines Township Wednesday morning, according to deputies and Consumers Energy.

A crash happened around 8:41 a.m., taking down some power lines on 68th Street, according to the Kent County dispatch. No one was injured in the crash, Kent County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Eric Brunner said.

Just before 11 a.m., a Consumers Energy power outage map showed a cluster of outages along 68th Street between Kalamazoo Avenue and Patterson Avenue and along Hanna Lake Avenue as far south as 92nd Street.

A screenshot of Consumers Energy power outage map shows a cluster of outages just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. (Jan. 11, 2023)

It is unclear what led up to the crash or how long the power outages will last in that area.