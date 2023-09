CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash on eastbound I-96 east of Grand Rapids Tuesday, police say.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m., shutting down the highway at M-6 in Cascade Township. Drivers were advised to find another route.

Michigan State Police confirmed the crash was fatal but did not immediately release information about what caused the crash.

MSP will handle the investigation.