Crash sends car into Thornapple River

A car rests in the Thornapple River following a July 5, 2021 crash on Cascade Road.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A two-vehicle crash in Cascade Township ended with one car in the Thornapple River Monday night.

Dispatchers were alerted to the crash on Cascade Road over the river around 9:05 p.m. They say two vehicles collided, sending one vehicle into the water about 30 feet below the bridge.

News 8’s Joe LaFurgey says it appears the vehicle went over just east of the bridge, traveling down the embankment and into the water.

Dispatchers said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Firefighters blocked off one lane of Cascade Road over the bridge following the incident.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.