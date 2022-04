WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash shut down parts of US-131 on Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on US-131 near 44th Street. Two cars appeared to be involved. The southbound lanes of US-131 at 36th Street were closed but opened shortly after 10 p.m.

Michigan State Police, Kent County Sheriff and Wyoming Police Department responded to the scene.

It is not known what led up to the crash. There are no other immediate details.

The scene of a crash on US-131 in Wyoming (April 9, 2022)

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.