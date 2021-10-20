Crash on I-196 in Grandville leads to traffic jam, minor injuries

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — People suffered minor injuries after a crash on I-196 in Grandville Wednesday.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on I-196 at Chicago Drive, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

Three cars were involved in the crash, MDOT said.

A car involved in the crash caught fire, officials say. They say there were minor injuries.

Westbound traffic is currently backed up due to the crash, although cars are able to pass the crash on the right shoulder.

It is not yet known what led up to the crash or how many people were injured.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.