KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Saturday morning crash in Kentwood has left thousands of customers without power and one person hurt.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers with the Kentwood Police Department were sent to the area of Breton Road SE and Whispering Meadows Court SE after receiving a report that a vehicle crashed and there were power lines down.

Dispatch said one person was hurt. Their injuries are considered minor.

The intersection is closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map around 12:30 p.m.

As of 12:30 p.m., over 2,000 customers are without power in the area, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map. Power is estimated to be restored by 4:15 p.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.