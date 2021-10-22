School bus involved in crash on M-44 near Rockford

An Oct. 22, 2021 photo provided by Michigan State Police shows a crash involving a pickup truck and school bus on M-44/Belding Road NE just west of Blakely Drive in Cannon Township.

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say the driver of a pickup truck is in the hospital after crashing into a school bus near Rockford.

(An Oct. 22, 2021 photo provided by Michigan State Police shows the school bus involved in a crash on M-44 near Rockford.)

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday on eastbound M-44/Belding Road at Blakely Drive in Cannon Township, southeast of Rockford.

Troopers say the pickup truck driver suffered a medical emergency before hitting the Rockford Public Schools bus. None of the 17 students aboard the bus were injured, according to MSP.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital, but their condition is unclear.

M-44/Belding Road at Blakely Drive closed for a half hour, but has since reopened.