School bus involved in crash on M-44 near Rockford

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say the driver of a pickup truck is in the hospital after crashing into a school bus near Rockford.
The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday on eastbound M-44/Belding Road at Blakely Drive in Cannon Township, southeast of Rockford.
Troopers say the pickup truck driver suffered a medical emergency before hitting the Rockford Public Schools bus. None of the 17 students aboard the bus were injured, according to MSP.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital, but their condition is unclear.
M-44/Belding Road at Blakely Drive closed for a half hour, but has since reopened.